NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in 15-year-old girl’s killing in San Francisco 43 years later

Mark Stanley Personette, shown on left in his younger years and, right, as he looks now, was...
Mark Stanley Personette, shown on left in his younger years and, right, as he looks now, was arrested in connection with a San Francisco cold case from 1978.(Source: San Francisco PD/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/KUSA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man has been arrested in Colorado on suspicion of killing a teenage girl in San Francisco more than four decades ago.

San Francisco police say 76-year-old Mark Personette was arrested this week in connection with the 1978 death of Marissa Harvey.

The 15-year-old girl from New York was visiting the city when her body was found in a park.

Marissa Harvey, shown in this family photo was visiting San Francisco when she was killed in...
Marissa Harvey, shown in this family photo was visiting San Francisco when she was killed in 1978.(Source: San Francisco PD/KUSA/CNN)

Police said detectives used the best available technology at the time and exhausted every lead, but the probe went cold.

In October 2020, they reopened the case and determined Personette to be a suspect using “advanced investigative methods.”

Detectives say Personette may be a suspect in other unsolved homicides involving young women.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south...
Man killed by officer after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte
I-85 in the Kannapolis area reopened after being closed early on Sunday morning.
One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapolis
‘Extravagant lifestyle.’ Feds detail what NC CEO bought after allegedly embezzling $15M
John Pierre Jandrew, of Mount Pleasant, is the suspect, according to deputies.
Rowan Sheriff looking for “armed and dangerous” suspect in shooting incident

Latest News

A viral video brings attention to a fox rescue.
Viral video of laughing fox brings attention to fox rescue group
Governor Roy Cooper is set to talk about COVID-19 in North Carolina Monday afternoon.
Gov. Cooper, COVID-19 task force to give update on NC’s response ahead of holidays
Here's a look back at those we've lost in 2021.
Year in review: Those we've lost in 2021
A viral video brings attention to fox rescue.
Viral video brings attention to fox rescue
CDC advisers are recommending Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Johnson and Johnson.
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron