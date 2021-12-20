Salisbury VA Health Care System Director accepts new position

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury VA Health Care System Executive Director Joseph Vaughn has accepted a new position within the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Navy Veteran will become director of the Memphis VA Medical Center effective January 30, 2022.

Vaughn has led Salisbury VA HCS since early 2018. During his tenure, the health care system has made remarkable improvements in overall hospital ranking and patient trust scores. Its Community Living Center, which houses long-term residents, has been rated five stars for quality seven consecutive quarters. Vaughn is leaving a legacy of consistent improvement.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish during my time here,” said Vaughn. “From improving patient satisfaction scores to expanding services for our Veterans, we worked together as a team and I couldn’t be happier with the results.”

According to a news release from the Salisbury VA, the decision to leave Salisbury ultimately came down to family. A native of Mississippi, Vaughn will be 15 minutes away from his daughter and two hours from the rest of his family.

“Proximity to family made the offer really difficult to turn down,” he said. “However, I will take great memories with me from the Salisbury VA Health Care System. I’ve gotten to know and develop relationships with many of our staff. They have made it a pleasure to come to work each day and I know they will continue to accomplish great things.”

