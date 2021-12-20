NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury VA Health Care System Director accepts new position

Joseph Vaughn to become director of Memphis VA Medical Center
“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish during my time here." -Joseph Vaughn
“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish during my time here." -Joseph Vaughn(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury VA Health Care System Executive Director Joseph Vaughn has accepted a new position within the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Navy Veteran will become director of the Memphis VA Medical Center effective January 30, 2022.

Vaughn has led Salisbury VA HCS since early 2018. During his tenure, the health care system has made remarkable improvements in overall hospital ranking and patient trust scores. Its Community Living Center, which houses long-term residents, has been rated five stars for quality seven consecutive quarters. Vaughn is leaving a legacy of consistent improvement.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish during my time here,” said Vaughn. “From improving patient satisfaction scores to expanding services for our Veterans, we worked together as a team and I couldn’t be happier with the results.”

According to a news release from the Salisbury VA, the decision to leave Salisbury ultimately came down to family. A native of Mississippi, Vaughn will be 15 minutes away from his daughter and two hours from the rest of his family.

“Proximity to family made the offer really difficult to turn down,” he said. “However, I will take great memories with me from the Salisbury VA Health Care System. I’ve gotten to know and develop relationships with many of our staff. They have made it a pleasure to come to work each day and I know they will continue to accomplish great things.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south...
Man killed by officer after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte
Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
I-85 in the Kannapolis area reopened after being closed early on Sunday morning.
One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapolis
‘Extravagant lifestyle.’ Feds detail what NC CEO bought after allegedly embezzling $15M
John Pierre Jandrew, of Mount Pleasant, is the suspect, according to deputies.
Rowan Sheriff looking for “armed and dangerous” suspect in shooting incident

Latest News

The City of Kannapolis has recently been recognized by a number of national and state...
City of Kannapolis receives numerous awards for Downtown Revitalization Project
To date, PresPro has purchased over thirty lots within the East Spencer town limits.
Cabarrus County firm to build dozens of homes in East Spencer
Lauren Hoben is a Rowan County native and a Catawba College graduate.
Attorney Lauren Hoben running to fill spot of retiring Rowan County judge
The fire was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at Lakewood Apartments.
Dog killed, two apartments damaged in Salisbury fire