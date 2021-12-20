NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rare set of identical triplets born in Mississippi hospital

By Nicholas Brooks and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) – Doctors at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Mississippi recently delivered several sets of twins from different families and one set of identical triplets.

According to WTOK, this is the first time the hospital has delivered this many multiple births in one weekend.

Doctors said it could also be the first set of identical triplets in nearly 10 years for hospitals in Meridian, Mississippi.

The triplets defied every odd, and their parents could not wait to show them off.

“For the past eight months or so, it has been something you have to wrap your mind around. You see these three tiny humans you just made. You basically had them born so quickly and so unexpectedly. We were like, ‘Dang, now they are here,’” said the mother, Meghan McNair.

McNair and her husband have been able to take one of their sons home, Jesse. Now they are waiting for their other two sons, Jacob and Samuel, to be discharged.

Copyright 2021 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south...
Man killed by officer after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte
I-85 in the Kannapolis area reopened after being closed early on Sunday morning.
One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapolis
‘Extravagant lifestyle.’ Feds detail what NC CEO bought after allegedly embezzling $15M
Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon.
CMPD identifies 19-year-old killed in University City shooting

Latest News

Charlotte city council voted to approve rezoning the Charlotte Pipe and Foundry site that is...
Charlotte council approves Pipe and Foundry rezoning
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill
The situation started on Long Grass Court just before 2 p.m. when officers responded to reports...
Woman shot and killed in north Charlotte, suspect in custody after leading police on chase into S.C.
Natalie Balli, 71, and her twin sister, Linda Calderon, background right, watch TV as they rest...
Omicron is now dominant COVID-19 variant in US
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Virus fears trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions