Racial and obscene graffiti found on Lake Wylie, SC church, York County deputies say

This is the fourth incident related to religion since 2020
York County Sheriff's Office logo(York County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew Dys
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (ROCK HILL HERALD) - A Lake Wylie church was targeted Sunday with racial and obscene graffiti, York County deputies said.

The vandalism was found on the outside of the NewSpring Church, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The graffiti was found by the church’s pastor and others as they arrived for Sunday worship. No arrests have been made.

The epithets were written on the outside of the building, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office has patrol deputies and detectives working the case, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

“The sheriff’s office is committed to helping to ensure that all people have a safe place to worship,” Faris said.

The church is near the Buster Boyd Bridge and the North Carolina border. The Lake Wylie location of NewSpring is one of 124 campuses the church has in South Carolina.

Fourth incident linked to religion since 2020

The racial and religious incident is the fourth, three linked to churches, in York County since 2020.

York County deputies and the county fire marshal still are investigating an arson fire at a church on Ogden Road outside Rock Hill in mid-November.

Also, in November, Rock Hill police found anti-Jewish graffiti on a parking deck in downtown Rock Hill. That case remains under investigation.

In June of 2020, a York County man was arrested after allegedly disrupting a church service in the western York County town of Sharon by using racial epithets and mooning church members at an outdoor church during services.

Copyright 2021 Rock Hill Herald. All rights reserved.

