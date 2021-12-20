NC DHHS Flu
Person seriously injured after shooting in north Charlotte, emergency officials say

The shooting reportedly happened on Long Grass Court before 2 p.m.(Generic CMPD Photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north Charlotte Monday.

The shooting reportedly happened on Long Grass Court before 2 p.m.

Mecklenburg EMS says the one person who was injured was taken to the hospital to be treated.

There’s no word on what happened or any other information about the reported shooting.

