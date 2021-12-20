Person seriously injured after shooting in north Charlotte, emergency officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Emergency medical officials say one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting in north Charlotte Monday.

The shooting reportedly happened on Long Grass Court before 2 p.m.

Mecklenburg EMS says the one person who was injured was taken to the hospital to be treated.

There’s no word on what happened or any other information about the reported shooting.

