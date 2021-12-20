NC DHHS Flu
One killed in shooting outside University City apartment building in northeast Charlotte

Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon. According
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after being shot outside of an apartment building at University City in northeast Charlotte.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said that happened just after 12 a.m. Monday near Gold Rush Boulevard.

Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon. According to law enforcement, once they arrived on scene, people were leaving in a panic.

“When officers originally arrived on scene, they got out to what could best be described as a party environment,” Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Maj. Cecil Brisbon said. “So there was definitely a type of gathering out here because people heard shots fired. There were several people leaving in a panic.”

Officers said they found a person had been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to the CMPD.

There is no word yet on the name of that victim or what led up to that shooting, but an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

