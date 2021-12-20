NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Moderna says booster is highly effective against omicron variant

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna said that its booster has proven effective in providing protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

The company said according to its trials, the currently authorized booster shot, a 50 microgram dose “increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.”

The company also said a 100 microgram dose of its vaccine increased neutralizing antibody levels about 83-fold compared to levels before the booster.

Company safety information shows that its booster is generally well-tolerated, with side effects comparable to its two-dose regimen.

Moderna also said it’s working on an omicron-specific booster shot in case it becomes necessary.

Pfizer and Moderna booster shots have been authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for adults six months after they’ve completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients can get theirs two months after completing their primary dose.

Teens 16 and 17 years old can get the Pfizer booster only.

Coronavirus cases are surging, fueled by the new variant. Though a lot remains unknown about it, officials warn that omicron appears more transmissible than the delta variant

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south...
Man killed by officer after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte
Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
I-85 in the Kannapolis area reopened after being closed early on Sunday morning.
One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapolis
‘Extravagant lifestyle.’ Feds detail what NC CEO bought after allegedly embezzling $15M
John Pierre Jandrew, of Mount Pleasant, is the suspect, according to deputies.
Rowan Sheriff looking for “armed and dangerous” suspect in shooting incident

Latest News

Mark Stanley Personette, shown on left in his younger years and, right, as he looks now, was...
Suspect arrested in 15-year-old girl’s killing in San Francisco 43 years later
The City of Kannapolis has recently been recognized by a number of national and state...
City of Kannapolis receives numerous awards for Downtown Revitalization Project
To date, PresPro has purchased over thirty lots within the East Spencer town limits.
Cabarrus County firm to build dozens of homes in East Spencer
“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish during my time here." -Joseph Vaughn
Salisbury VA Health Care System Director accepts new position
Turquoise LeJeune Parker (left), an elementary school teacher from North Carolina, raised more...
Teacher raises more than $100,000 to feed needy students