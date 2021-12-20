Midday Update: Chilly Monday, First Alert for Tuesday showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you have been looking forward to Christmas-like weather, today is the day for you!

Upper 40s today

Upper 40s with showers tomorrow

Warm-up for Christmas

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

This is as cool as it gets this week. Even with mainly sunny skies, today’s highs will only reach the upper 40s. That is about five degrees below average, after so many mild days.

There is a First Alert for Tuesday. There is a coastal low that should be forming along the coast. Being 6.7 inches behind on rainfall, we could use the rain. This time, the heaviest of it will be out over the ocean. It’s not helping anyone’s drought situation out there. Eastern North Carolina is just as dry as we are here. The big question is how close the system will come to us. We’ll be on the outer edge so the best bet for rain will be south and east of Interstate 85. The mountains and foothills will just see light spotty showers. The best chance for rain will be from midday, on.

The rain will move out of here by Wednesday. That’s when we start to warm up. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

The big question is how close the system will come to us. (Source: WBTV)

Christmas Eve will take us close to 60 degrees. Christmas Day will be even warmer. Highs will be close to 70 degrees. It won’t feel much like Christmas but at least we should remain dry through the holiday weekend. That’s good news for travel plans.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.