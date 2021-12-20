NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Men who saved 2-year-old from drowning in the Catawba River awarded medals

The incident happened Oct. 3, 2020
Michael Byers (left) and D’angelo Jenkins
Michael Byers (left) and D’angelo Jenkins(Provided photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are being lauded for their heroism a year after saving a toddler from the Catawba River in Huntersville in 2020. The feat earned the men Carnegie medals from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

A mother, her son, and her partner, D’Angelo Cordero Jenkins, of Rock Hill, S.C., were on a fishing trip in Huntersville on Oct. 3, 2020 when the 2-year-old went into the Catawba River.

Jenkins immediately jumped into the swiftly-flowing river, grabbed the child, but had difficulty swimming back with him.

Michael Byers, of Lexington, heard the mother’s calls for help and also went into the river, took the child from Jenkins, and took him to the boat ramp for safety.

Byers was unable to return to Jenkins to get him out.

The child was treated overnight at a hospital, but Jenkins did not survive.

Established April 15, 1904, by Andrew Carnegie, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission was created to recognize outstanding acts of selfless heroism performed in the United States and Canada. The Commission awards the Carnegie Medal to those who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south...
Man killed by officer after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte
I-85 in the Kannapolis area reopened after being closed early on Sunday morning.
One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapolis
‘Extravagant lifestyle.’ Feds detail what NC CEO bought after allegedly embezzling $15M
Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon.
CMPD identifies 19-year-old killed in University City shooting

Latest News

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. issued...
Advisory issued on travel, gathering and vaccinations for N.C. residents this holiday season
The shooting reportedly happened on Long Grass Court before 2 p.m.
Person seriously injured after shooting in north Charlotte, emergency officials say
Governor Cooper, health officials offer clear guidance ahead of expected omicron wave
‘We are expecting record numbers of cases’; N.C. leaders urge COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters ahead of the holidays
York County Sheriff's Office logo
Racial and obscene graffiti found on Lake Wylie, SC church, York County deputies say