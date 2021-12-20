Man charged, accused of kidnapping and strangling woman

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have arrested a man they say strangled and kidnapped a woman over the weekend.

Christopher Tray Facemire, 29, of Salisbury, was charged on Saturday with felony assault by strangulation, felony first-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor assault on a female. He is being held without bond in the Rowan County Detention Center.

According to the report, Facemire dragged a woman on the ground, hit her head and strangled her until she was unconscious. The incident happened on Cedar Drive in Salisbury.

