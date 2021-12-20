NC DHHS Flu
Man charged, accused of kidnapping and strangling woman

Christopher Tray Facemire is being held without bond.
Christopher Tray Facemire is being held without bond.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have arrested a man they say strangled and kidnapped a woman over the weekend.

Christopher Tray Facemire, 29, of Salisbury, was charged on Saturday with felony assault by strangulation, felony first-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor assault on a female. He is being held without bond in the Rowan County Detention Center.

According to the report, Facemire dragged a woman on the ground, hit her head and strangled her until she was unconscious. The incident happened on Cedar Drive in Salisbury.

