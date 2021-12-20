Lenoir woman killed in head-on crash in Alexander County, authorities say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lenoir woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend on U.S. 64 in Alexander County, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Kia Sedona was eastbound on U.S. 64 near Caldwell Pond Road around 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 17 when the driver crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2014 Mazda 5 Sport.

The Mazda ran off the road and overturned. Authorities said the driver, 34-year-old Heather Regina Hanck, of Lenoir, succumbed to her injuries.

According to troopers, the driver of the Kia was seriously injured and taken to the hospital by EMS.

Investigating troopers are consulting with the Alexander County District Attorney’s Office concerning possible charges, according to the NCSHP.

