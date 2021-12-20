NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lenoir woman killed in head-on crash in Alexander County, authorities say

Investigating troopers are consulting with the Alexander County District Attorney’s Office concerning possible charges, according to the NCSHP.
Troopers responded to a deadly crash Friday in Alexander County.
Troopers responded to a deadly crash Friday in Alexander County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Lenoir woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend on U.S. 64 in Alexander County, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Kia Sedona was eastbound on U.S. 64 near Caldwell Pond Road around 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 17 when the driver crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2014 Mazda 5 Sport.

The Mazda ran off the road and overturned. Authorities said the driver, 34-year-old Heather Regina Hanck, of Lenoir, succumbed to her injuries.

According to troopers, the driver of the Kia was seriously injured and taken to the hospital by EMS.

Investigating troopers are consulting with the Alexander County District Attorney’s Office concerning possible charges, according to the NCSHP.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south...
Man killed by officer after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte
I-85 in the Kannapolis area reopened after being closed early on Sunday morning.
One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapolis
‘Extravagant lifestyle.’ Feds detail what NC CEO bought after allegedly embezzling $15M
John Pierre Jandrew, of Mount Pleasant, is the suspect, according to deputies.
Rowan Sheriff looking for “armed and dangerous” suspect in shooting incident

Latest News

Police were on the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on I-85 North near Graham...
I-85 in north Charlotte reopens following deadly crash involving a motorcycle
Watauga County Schools operating on delay due to icy roads
Watauga County Schools operating on delay due to icy roads
I-85 in north Charlotte reopens following deadly crash involving a motorcycle
I-85 in north Charlotte reopens following deadly crash involving a motorcycle
Crews were called out to a school bus crash Wednesday morning north of Indian Land High School.
School bus crash in Indian Land leads to traffic gridlock north of high school, officials say