Gov. Cooper, COVID-19 task force to give update on NC’s response ahead of holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the COVID-19 task force are going to give an update on the state’s fight against the virus ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Monday from the emergency operations center in Raleigh.

It comes as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to spread.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top medical adviser, said the variant is “just raging around the world.”

Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”

At least one case of the omicron variant has been detected at Mecklenburg County after a UNC Charlotte student tested positive for it earlier this month.

Cooper has encouraged all North Carolinians who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot to get one ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The booster shot is authorized for anyone 16 years and older.

“This adds another layer of protection,” Cooper said. “As new variants emerge and COVID continues to circulate, getting vaccinated and then boosted is the best way to protect yourself and get us out of the pandemic. Vaccines and boosters are widely available. You can make an appointment to give yourself this protection and more peace of mind.”

Moderna said Monday that a booster does of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the omicron variant.

Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron.

