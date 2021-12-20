First Alert for showers on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cool air will stick around. We will add showers to the mix on Tuesday - mainly south and east of I-85.

Cool, showers on Tuesday

Then drying out

Warming up for Christmas

The cool air will stick around tonight as we bottom out below freezing on Tuesday morning.

Clouds will move in tonight, but the morning commute will be mainly dry. Showers will move in from the southeast during the day. The amount of rain we get will depend on how close the coastal low gets.

Our South Carolina counties have the best chance for rain as you will be the closest to the action.

Showers are possible for the Charlotte area. Just a few spotty showers are likely for the foothills and the mountains may not get much at all. Highs will be limited to the upper 40s.

Midweek First Alert (First Alert Weather)

We will clear out and dry out for the middle of the week. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Wednesday and the mid-50s on Thursday.

Christmas will be warm. We should remain dry and highs will be close to 60 degrees on Christmas Eve and close to 70 degrees on Christmas Day.

We have an icon called "Christmas Palm Trees". I'm not sure if that's a thing people who aren't me know about. I feel like they fit though! pic.twitter.com/XSJ0A0wo8X — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) December 20, 2021

Make it a great evening!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.