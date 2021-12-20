Driver and juvenile detained by police after chase through streets and woods

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury detained two individuals following a chase that covered several miles on Monday afternoon.

Police say an officer was operating as part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program checking for speeders on Jake Alexander Boulevard. A beige, four-door Pontiac Grand Prix was seen speeding. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver of the Pontiac sped off.

The pursuit went from Jake Alexander Boulevard, into Granite Quarry, and eventually ended at the intersection of Bringle Ferry Road and Beagle Club Road. The driver wrecked the Grand Prix. Police say that’s when the driver and a passenger ran off into the woods.

The two were taken into custody a short time later. No injuries were reported and no police vehicles were damaged during the event.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.