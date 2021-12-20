NC DHHS Flu
Driver bounces his car off several other cars, damages property along four blocks

Damage was reported along four blocks of West Horah Street near Brenner Avenue.
Damage was reported along four blocks of West Horah Street near Brenner Avenue.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a driver caused substantial property damage along four city blocks early on Monday morning.

The report says that a driver was traveling on West Horah Street toward Brenner Avenue on Monday just after 2:15 a.m. The driver apparently struck several cars parked along the side of the road between the 1300 and 1700 block of the street. Other items in yards were also struck.

No injuries were reported.

Police have identified the driver. No charges were filed immediately, but the investigation is ongoing.

