Dog killed, two apartments damaged in Salisbury fire

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A dog died and two apartments were damaged in a fire on Sunday night.

The fire was reported at Lakewood Apartments off Statesville Blvd. just after 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. A dog in an apartment on the second floor died due to smoke inhalation.

The Salisbury Fire Department, Locke Fire Department, Rowan County Rescue Squad, Rowan County EMS and Salisbury Police Department responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

