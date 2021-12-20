NC DHHS Flu
Cold temps to start the week before a balmy Christmas

By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be dry and cold with a noticeable breeze still blowing and afternoon readings just below 50 degrees.

  • Cold breeze and dry today
  • First Alert for some Tuesday
  • Unseasonably warm Christmas

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

We’ll start off mostly sunny, with clouds increasing during the afternoon hours.

Mostly cloudy and cold tonight with overnight lows dropping back to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

An area of low-pressure cutting across north Florida early Tuesday will run up through the Carolina coastal pain late Tuesday, throwing clouds all across the WBTV viewing area with rain forecast for some. A First Alert is in effect Tuesday for neighborhoods along and south/east of Interstate 85. 

There may be some rain in neighborhoods north/west of I-85, but it just doesn’t look to be widespread. If anything falls in the mountains and foothills it would likely be spotty and on the light side. Tuesday will stay chilly with afternoon readings only getting back to the 40s again.

Rain will pull out Tuesday night and sunshine will return on Wednesday with milder highs in the upper 50s.

Temperatures look to stay in the 50s for Thursday before rising to near 60 degrees on Friday, Christmas Eve Day, with dry conditions holding.

Christmas Day and Sunday will be unseasonably mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s, well above average yet again.

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

