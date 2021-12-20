NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMPD identifies 19-year-old killed in University City shooting

Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after being shot outside of an apartment building at University City in northeast Charlotte.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said that happened just after 12 a.m. Monday near Gold Rush Boulevard.

Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon. According to law enforcement, once they arrived on scene, people were leaving in a panic.

“When officers originally arrived on scene, they got out to what could best be described as a party environment,” Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Maj. Cecil Brisbon said. “So there was definitely a type of gathering out here because people heard shots fired. There were several people leaving in a panic.”

Officers said they found a person had been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to the CMPD.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Quantae Young. According to a police report, the victim and the shooter did not know each other.

The investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south...
Man killed by officer after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte
I-85 in the Kannapolis area reopened after being closed early on Sunday morning.
One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapolis
‘Extravagant lifestyle.’ Feds detail what NC CEO bought after allegedly embezzling $15M
John Pierre Jandrew, of Mount Pleasant, is the suspect, according to deputies.
Rowan Sheriff looking for “armed and dangerous” suspect in shooting incident

Latest News

A UPS driver stopped after delivering a package in the middle of his busy shift in a Georgia...
UPS employee’s act of kindness in Georgia goes viral
Assistant Principal Lori Westerfield stands with the shoe donations made to Table Rock Middle...
Burke County students receive ‘blessing’ of new tennis shoes from church youth group
Damage was reported along four blocks of West Horah Street near Brenner Avenue.
Driver bounces his car off several other cars, damages property along four blocks
Governor Roy Cooper is set to talk about COVID-19 in North Carolina Monday afternoon.
Gov. Cooper, COVID-19 task force to give update on NC’s response ahead of holidays