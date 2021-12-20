CMPD identifies 19-year-old killed in University City shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after being shot outside of an apartment building at University City in northeast Charlotte.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said that happened just after 12 a.m. Monday near Gold Rush Boulevard.

Officers said they were called to the scene for an assault with a deadly weapon. According to law enforcement, once they arrived on scene, people were leaving in a panic.

“When officers originally arrived on scene, they got out to what could best be described as a party environment,” Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Maj. Cecil Brisbon said. “So there was definitely a type of gathering out here because people heard shots fired. There were several people leaving in a panic.”

Officers said they found a person had been shot. That person was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to the CMPD.

Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Quantae Young. According to a police report, the victim and the shooter did not know each other.

The investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

