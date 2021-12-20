City of Kannapolis receives numerous awards for Downtown Revitalization Project

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has recently been recognized by a number of national and state organizations for its Downtown Revitalization Project, including the West Avenue Infrastructure & Streetscape and Atrium Health Ballpark.

“It is an honor for the Kannapolis City Council, city staff and our residents to be honored for our vision and hard work to make these projects come to fruition. In six short years we have created strategic plans, conducted thorough research on what was needed for our City and completed construction on these projects which have completely transformed Kannapolis. We are very appreciative of the support we have received from our residents and are pleased our efforts are being recognized across the U.S., " said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant.

Recent City awards are:

American Planning Association - NC Chapter - 2021 Great Transformation Award

This state award recognizes projects that represent the highest standards of achievement in the state of North Carolina’s planning community. The Great Transformation Award is presented to the City for achieving its goal of transforming its downtown into a place where people want to congregate and a place for successful small businesses.

2. Engineering News Record Southeast Award of Merit - Downtown Kannapolis Revitalization.

This national award is given to the City, Barton Malow, and Populous for its complete transformation of its downtown core. From the replacement of infrastructure, to the visionary streetscape and urban park of West Avenue to the state-of-the-art Atrium Health Ballpark the City is recognized for their work to revitalize this important economic driver of the municipality.

3. 3CMA (the National City-County Communicators & Marketing Association) Silver Circle - West Avenue Streetscape Opening Event.

This national award is presented to the City for its communications and marketing to residents regarding the revitalization of downtown and the subsequent opening event to unveil and celebrate the revitalization of downtown to its residents.

Judges from across the country selected the City for this honor and commented, “Your city looks like something out of a movie. What a truly wonderful community space and event you have created. Stunning.”

4. Charlotte Business Journal 2021 Heavy Hitters Award - Top Public/Private Development.

This regional award also recognizes the City, Barton Malow (contractor), and Populous (architect) for the Downtown Revitalization Project, specifically the Atrium Health Ballpark. From the beginning phases of the project which included the vision and planning by the City, to the construction of each component of the infrastructure, streetscape and ballpark this vision for downtown attracted attention across the Charlotte Region. The project was noted for the investment the City made in order to attract private investment which has resulted in over 35 new small businesses, a successful minor league season, and hundreds of new residential units.

