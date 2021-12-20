Charlotte council approves Pipe and Foundry rezoning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to rezone a property widely speculated to be the future stadium site for the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. The vote took place without any debate and while there are hopes for positive economic impacts from the plan, there are still major questions.

Pasta and Provisions on South Mint Street was hit hard during the pandemic.

“When Covid hit and uptown kind of emptied out we lost a ton of that business,” General Manager Dylan George said.

George says they don’t reap a lot of rewards from nearby Bank of America Stadium because they’re close on Sundays. But something big on the horizon could change that.

“If the Panthers do end up purchasing Charlotte Pipe and Foundry location and bring all that entertainment to the area we could really see a boost,” George said.

Panthers and Charlotte FC owner David Tepper has mentioned the Charlotte Pipe and Foundry location as a possible spot for a new stadium and a surrounding entertainment, retail district. Monday night Charlotte City Council approved rezoning the property that could be the site of a future stadium or entertainment center.

Additional foot traffic and weekday Major League Soccer games could be big for business just a few blocks away.

“People leaving the game could stop in for dinner, take home lasagna,” George said.

But, there are still a lot of questions.

“We have been getting more and more rezoning petitions where they don’t tell us what it’s actually about,” Planning Committee member Sam Spencer said.

Spencer was the only member to vote against the rezoning at a recent meeting earlier this month.

“If you look at the elevations, the site plan literally it’s just a map with two blobs for something that’s going to be so transformative for the city of Charlotte we deserve to know more,” Spencer said.

Even with concessions made to allow the future Silver Line through the property Spencer says there’s too much still unknown.

“We’re looking at something that could generate 30-35,000 car trips everyday,” Spencer said.

“It’s a likely site for a stadium or entertainment complex and if it’s going to be something that important to Charlotte, put your cards on the table and we’ll probably say yes.”

Tepper has already begun compiling his real estate empire in the area and late last week bought 4.5 acres on the Northwest side of the stadium for $15.5 million.

