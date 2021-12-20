Cabarrus County firm to build dozens of homes in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County builder has announced plans to build dozens of new homes in East Spencer, according to a news release from the company.

PresPro Homes, based in Harrisburg, is an award-winning custom home builder. Over the last year, PresPro has built a relationship with the Town of East Spencer where they will be building dozens of new homes in 2022.

To celebrate, PresPro partnered with the city for its first annual Christmas Tree Lighting that took place on Saturday.

The Town of East Spencer has seen its share of tough times. It has not had a new home built and sold in the last ten years. The Town, which hoped for years that new development would come to the area was recently let down when the developer for the historic Dunbar property decided to no longer move forward with the project.

When Chief Operating Officer of PresPro Homes, John Lambert, met with six-time Mayor Barbara Mallet to discuss possibilities with the town, she asked Lambert if he would, “Just give us a chance.” After their meeting, Lambert went back to his executive team and asked for funds to purchase land within the town limits and his request was granted.

“We are driven by our values. Our company is aggressively working to grow our core business while also keeping our eyes open to segments of our community that others may have passed by without a second look. We have built multimillion dollar luxury custom homes, but we also build workforce housing that carries the same touch of modern luxury that sets us apart. This is what makes us different. We believe that it is the time for East Spencer to shine. There is such a rich history and legacy in this town. We are honored to play just a small part in helping to build some fresh interest and momentum for this community, while also providing for the critical need for quality modern workforce housing in the area.”

To date, the company has purchased over thirty lots within the East Spencer town limits. This is in addition to its investments in other Rowan County locations such as Salisbury, Spencer, Granite Quarry, and China Grove.

PresPro plans to break ground in the first quarter of 2022 on its first set of homes in the town of East Spencer.

According to the press release, PresPro was named the 20th Fastest Growing Mid-Market Company in all of North Carolina. PresPro was named by the Charlotte Business Journal as the 28th fastest growing company in the Charlotte Metro Region. The company took the number one spot in 2017 and has continued to win awards every year. (see links to articles at https://www.facebook.com/PresPro1)

