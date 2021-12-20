NC DHHS Flu
Burke County students receive ‘blessing’ of new tennis shoes from church youth group

Assistant Principal Lori Westerfield stands with the shoe donations made to Table Rock Middle...
Assistant Principal Lori Westerfield stands with the shoe donations made to Table Rock Middle School.(Source: Burke County Public Schools)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A Morganton youth group’s fundraiser paid for dozens of new pairs of tennis shoes for four Burke County schools.

Burke County Public Schools officials said the youth of North Morganton United Methodist Church raised more than $6,000 through a bake sale and selling homemade ornaments.

The shoes will be sent to Hillcrest Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Walter Johnson Middle and Table Rock Middle schools in Burke County, district officials said.

“To see the generosity from our community brings so much joy not only to me, but to our students that it directly impacts,” BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan said. “Thank you to the youth from North Morganton United Methodist Church for thinking about others during the holiday season. I know these shoes will be a blessing and much needed.”

