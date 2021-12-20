NC DHHS Flu
Attorney Lauren Hoben running to fill spot of retiring Rowan County judge

Lauren Hoben is a Rowan County native and a Catawba College graduate.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Local attorney and Salisbury native Lauren Hoben is seeking to take over the seat of retiring Rowan County District Court Judge Charlie Brown when Brown retires next year.

Hoben is a graduate from Catawba College with a bachelor of business administration.

“In 2012 I graduated from the evening program at Charlotte School of Law a semester early, while working full time and raising 2 children,” Hoben told WBTV. “I am a skilled attorney that has practiced in every area of District Court. This includes criminal defense, family and juvenile law. Throughout my career I have fought to protect my client’s constitutional rights, and their liberties.”

Hoben also was involved with competency hearings as a guardian ad litem attorney and as well as involuntary commitment proceedings.

Hoben is a native of Rowan County. Her great-grandfather was O.O. Rufty, owner of O.O. Rufty’s General Store.

“I have a passion for helping families who are in need, and am a past board member of the Family Crisis Council of Rowan,” Hoben added. “Thus far, throughout my campaign I have enjoyed meeting many Rowan County residents and have enjoyed learning how I can make District Court better for all citizens.”

Hoben is married to Paul Hoben, and is mother of two young daughters.

After 24 years on the bench, Judge Charlie Brown will retire at the end of his term in December 2022. Cynthia G. Dry, a former Assistant District Attorney for Rowan County, is also running for the seat.

