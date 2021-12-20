NC DHHS Flu
Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old

Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.
Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.(NCMEC)
By Eric Franklin and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a Dallas-area teenager who is believed to have been abducted.

Hayley Giandoni, 14, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

KWTX reported she last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Hayley last was seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas.

The alert shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety contains no information about her abductor.

Anyone with any information should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.

