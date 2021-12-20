Advisory issued on travel, gathering and vaccinations for N.C. residents this holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s health secretary is issuing an advisory for all North Carolina residents to get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19 as the holidays approach.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. issued the Secretarial Advisory, urging the following actions to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

NCDHHS Secretarial Advisory, Dec. 20, 2021

For the winter and holiday season, Dr. Cohen says everyone should:

Vaccinate and Boost: Get vaccinated now, including a COVID-19 booster as soon as you are eligible. Dr. Cohen says this is particularly critical for those over age 65, those with underlying medical conditions and healthcare workers. Officials say the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are the best choice for most people. Officials say you can layer protection by getting a flu shot.

Test: Get a COVID-19 test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household and before and after traveling, regardless of your vaccine status. Get tested if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Mask: Wear a face covering indoors in public, even if you are vaccinated. If possible, wear a medical-grade mask for more protection (e.g., surgical mask, procedural mask, KN95, N95).

Holiday Travel

Wear a mask while traveling. If possible, wear a medical-grade mask.

Get tested 1-2 days before and 3-5 days after traveling, and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including boosters, and against flu.

Do not travel if you are not fully vaccinated and boosted. If you do travel and are not fully vaccinated and boosted, in addition to testing, stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel, even if you test negative .

Follow CDC’s guidance for travel during COVID-19 and NCDHHS’s guidance for public transportation

Gathering During the Holidays

Require guests and family members to be vaccinated and boosted if eligible before the event.

Get tested 1-2 days before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.

Guests over 2 years old who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask and maintain physical distance from others, especially when they are indoors. If possible, wear a medical-grade mask.

Keep gatherings small and host gatherings outdoors, when possible.

If gathering indoors, use a space that is large enough to allow for physical distancing. Increase circulation of outdoor air by opening windows and doors. Follow CDC guidance on Improving Ventilation in Your Home

If you are sick or have symptoms, do not host or attend a gathering. Get tested and seek treatment. More information on treatment is available at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/treatment

The highly-contagious COVID-19 variant, omicron, is beginning to spread rapidly and is expected to cause the highest rates of COVID-19 infections of the pandemic in the coming weeks.

The omicron variant is two to three times as contagious as the Delta variant, making it four to six times as contagious as the original COVID-19 virus.

With the holidays approaching and people gathering, Dr. Cohen says it is “critical and urgent to act now to protect yourselves and your family and friends.”

The secretary says vaccinating and boosting against COVID-19 remain the most effective ways for people to protect themselves from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Officials say early evidence shows that boosters provide a significant level of protection against omicron.

