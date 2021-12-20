16-year-old girl charged for false threats against school in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a 16-year-old girl was charged for making false threats against a school in Charlotte.

The girl was charged for her involvement in a recent threat of school violence against Phillip O. Berry Academy.

School officials contacted the School Resource Officer at Phillip O. Berry Academy in reference to a concerned parent receiving a message about a school threat on Dec. 17 around 8:15 a.m.

The school administrator informed the school resource officer that the specific threat was obtained from an Instagram post.

The school resource officer worked with officers and detectives to speak with the witness who came forward. Officers collaborated with CMPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit to further investigate the origin of the posting.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 16-year-old girl charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

CMPD continues to urge parents to speak with their children and come forward with information that affects the safety and learning environment within any school. School Resource Officers will continue to work with school administration and utilize CMPD resources to thoroughly investigate all school-based threats.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.