WET morning, COOL afternoon

We’ve already reached our high temperature for the day
By Leigh Brock
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold front coming through! Things will be drastically different this afternoon!

  • Mild and wet morning
  • Temps fall through the day
  • Upper 40s by this evening

It may be starting out feeling a little like summer, but it won’t end that way. We’ve already reached our high temperature for the day. We spent the night in the low 60s. It’s all downhill from here. A cold front is on the way through. That is why we have showers lingering around for the first half of the day. As the front starts to work east, we will start to dry out and eventually clear out. Winds could gust up to around 20mph. Temperatures will fall to the low 50s by the late afternoon hours.

Tonight will be clear and cool as we fall back close to freezing.

Monday will remain cool. Highs will be in the low 50s so we will go from well above to below-average temperatures for one day. Monday will be sunny and dry.

There is a coastal low forming to our east on Tuesday and Wednesday. Just how close that gets will determine what effects we will see around the WBTV viewing area. One model is keeping the rain totally away from us. Another is bringing rain to our southeastern counties. We will keep an eye on it. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

After that, we will start another warming trend on the way to Christmas. Highs will be in the mid-50s on Thursday and the upper 50s on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Day forecast
Christmas Day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Christmas Day will take us to the mid-60s. Rain chances will be low the whole holiday weekend.

Make it a great day!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

