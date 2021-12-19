‘Trying to inspire’: Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues hands out goods to those in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Muggsy Bogues is a popular fixture in Charlotte.

The former Charlotte Hornet, who stood just 5 feet, 3 inches tall when he played in the NBA, gave back to his beloved community.

On Saturday, the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation hosted its annual Labor of Love. The event supports 125 at-risk families in the Charlotte community. They received gift cards, food and holiday gift bags. And of course, they got to Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues himself.

“We out here trying to help our community,” Bogues said. “We’re out here trying to inspire them, especially those in need and put smiles on people here in Charlotte.”

The holiday Labor of Love Event was held at the ABC Law Enforcement building on North Tryon in Charlotte.

“I’m so blessed when I came. Everything they put in the car I needed,” participant Tammy Williams said. “I’m just blessed, I so appreciate it.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.