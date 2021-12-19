NC DHHS Flu
Several Cabarrus County schools make top 20 list for Charlotte area

To determine the top public schools, Niche took into account factors like state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.(Cabarrus County Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several schools in the Cabarrus County School system made the Top 20 Best Public Schools in the Charlotte Area for 2022 list published by @Niche:

Best Public Elementary Schools in Charlotte Area

  • Cox Mill Elementary School

Best Public Middle Schools in Charlotte Area

  • Harris Road Middle School
  • J.N. Fries Middle School

Best Public High Schools in Charlotte Area

  • Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School
  • Cox Mill High School

Elementary School Level

  • A.T. Allen Elementary School
  • Bethel Elementary School
  • Beverly Hills Elementary School
  • Carl A. Furr Elementary School
  • Charles E. Boger Elementary School
  • Coltrane-Webb Elementary School
  • Harrisburg Elementary
  • Mount Pleasant Elementary School
  • Patriots Elementary School
  • Pitts School Road Elementary School
  • R. Brown McAllister STEM School
  • Weddington Hills Elementary School
  • W.R. Odell Elementary
  • W.R. Odell Primary

Middle School Level

  • C.C. Griffin Middle School
  • Harold E. Winkler Middle School
  • Hickory Ridge Middle School
  • Mount Pleasant Middle School
  • Northwest Cabarrus Middle School

High School Level

  • Cabarrus Early College of Technology
  • Central Cabarrus High School
  • Concord High School
  • Hickory Ridge High School
  • Jay M. Robinson High School
  • Northwest Cabarrus High School

To determine the top public schools, Niche took into account factors like state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.

