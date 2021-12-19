Several Cabarrus County schools make top 20 list for Charlotte area

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several schools in the Cabarrus County School system made the Top 20 Best Public Schools in the Charlotte Area for 2022 list published by @Niche:

Best Public Elementary Schools in Charlotte Area

Cox Mill Elementary School

Best Public Middle Schools in Charlotte Area

Harris Road Middle School

J.N. Fries Middle School

Best Public High Schools in Charlotte Area

Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School

Cox Mill High School

Elementary School Level

A.T. Allen Elementary School

Bethel Elementary School

Beverly Hills Elementary School

Carl A. Furr Elementary School

Charles E. Boger Elementary School

Coltrane-Webb Elementary School

Harrisburg Elementary

Mount Pleasant Elementary School

Patriots Elementary School

Pitts School Road Elementary School

R. Brown McAllister STEM School

Weddington Hills Elementary School

W.R. Odell Elementary

W.R. Odell Primary

Middle School Level

C.C. Griffin Middle School

Harold E. Winkler Middle School

Hickory Ridge Middle School

Mount Pleasant Middle School

Northwest Cabarrus Middle School

High School Level

Cabarrus Early College of Technology

Central Cabarrus High School

Concord High School

Hickory Ridge High School

Jay M. Robinson High School

Northwest Cabarrus High School

To determine the top public schools, Niche took into account factors like state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.

