Several Cabarrus County schools make top 20 list for Charlotte area
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several schools in the Cabarrus County School system made the Top 20 Best Public Schools in the Charlotte Area for 2022 list published by @Niche:
Best Public Elementary Schools in Charlotte Area
- Cox Mill Elementary School
Best Public Middle Schools in Charlotte Area
- Harris Road Middle School
- J.N. Fries Middle School
Best Public High Schools in Charlotte Area
- Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School
- Cox Mill High School
Elementary School Level
- A.T. Allen Elementary School
- Bethel Elementary School
- Beverly Hills Elementary School
- Carl A. Furr Elementary School
- Charles E. Boger Elementary School
- Coltrane-Webb Elementary School
- Harrisburg Elementary
- Mount Pleasant Elementary School
- Patriots Elementary School
- Pitts School Road Elementary School
- R. Brown McAllister STEM School
- Weddington Hills Elementary School
- W.R. Odell Elementary
- W.R. Odell Primary
Middle School Level
- C.C. Griffin Middle School
- Harold E. Winkler Middle School
- Hickory Ridge Middle School
- Mount Pleasant Middle School
- Northwest Cabarrus Middle School
High School Level
- Cabarrus Early College of Technology
- Central Cabarrus High School
- Concord High School
- Hickory Ridge High School
- Jay M. Robinson High School
- Northwest Cabarrus High School
To determine the top public schools, Niche took into account factors like state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.