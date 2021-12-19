Rowan Sheriff looking for “armed and dangerous” suspect in shooting incident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous following a shooting on Friday.

According to the report, on Friday at 05:57 pm, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the 900-Blk of Carter Loop Road in Rockwell in reference to a shooting investigation.

Investigators say the victim, now identified as Juan Marcelino Gomez, 32, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment and is in critical condition after receiving life threatening injuries from a shotgun wound.

After an overnight investigation, detectives have identified the suspect as John Pierre Jandrew, of Mount Pleasant. They say Jandrew is currently out on bond for similar charges stemming from an incident also investigated by the RCSO in July. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Jandrew is considered armed and dangerous, deputies say, and should not be approached without caution. Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of John Jandrew is asked to call Detective Travis Allen at (704-216-8715) or Sergeant David Earnhardt at (704-216-8741).

