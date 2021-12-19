NC DHHS Flu
One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapolis

I-85 in the Kannapolis area reopened after being closed early on Sunday morning.
I-85 in the Kannapolis area reopened after being closed early on Sunday morning.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash involving a wrong way driver on I-85 early on Sunday morning.  

That crash happened just before 3:00 am on Sunday on I-85 near mile marker 64 in the Kannapolis area.  Emergency responders reported that a wrong way driver was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in the death of the driver of the second car. 

I-85 was closed for a time in that area but has since reopened.

No other details have been released.

