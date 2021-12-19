One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapolis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash involving a wrong way driver on I-85 early on Sunday morning.

That crash happened just before 3:00 am on Sunday on I-85 near mile marker 64 in the Kannapolis area. Emergency responders reported that a wrong way driver was involved in a head-on collision that resulted in the death of the driver of the second car.

I-85 was closed for a time in that area but has since reopened.

No other details have been released.

