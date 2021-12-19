Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant

NC DHHS Flu
Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What started as an attempted robbery ended with a man shot near a popular Charlotte restaurant Saturday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 900 block of East Morehead Street around 9:25 p.m., close to Dilworth Neighborhood Grille.

A man had been shot and was taken to an area hospital by Medic. He is expected to be OK.

Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

