Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte

The shooting happened Saturday night on Blairbeth Street
Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed by a police officer after stabbing a 13-year-old girl at a home in the Ballantyne neighborhood in south Charlotte.

Police said a man forced his way into his ex-wife’s home during an argument.

Officers said the female got out of the house, but her daughter was still inside, and was held at knifepoint.

Police said an officer fired a shot and killed the man, who died at the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from multiple stab wounds.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said no officers were reported to be injured.

Officers are investigating.

No other information was provided.

