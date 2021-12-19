NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘Happy birthday’: Family celebrates Charlotte child’s 4th birthday months after deadly drive-by shooting

Police said about 150 rounds were fired into the home
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.(Source: Family-submitted photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A child in northwest Charlotte should be celebrating his birthday.

Asiah Figueroa would have turned four years old on Saturday.

Asiah was killed during a drive-by shooting while he was sleeping at his home in September on Richard Rozzelle Drive. His 4-year-old sister was also shot, but has recovered.

Police said about 150 rounds were fired into the home.

Funeral services held Wednesday for 3-year-old boy shot, killed in Charlotte home
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students

He was remembered Saturday at Northlake Memorial Gardens.

Family members brought orange balloons and sang “Happy birthday.”

Warrant: Suspect in shooting death of 3-year-old retrieved ‘AK style’ rifle from trash can, led police on chase before apprehension

Three men have been charged in connection to his murder.

According to the CMPD, information also indicated the shootings had some relation to students at Hopewell High School. Detectives said they also believed there was a student from North Mecklenburg High School and Chambers High School.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney watches warmups before an NFL preseason football...
Rock Hill native Jadeveon Clowney gives large donation to Rock Hill Schools to provide gift cards for students
Authorities were in the area of I-77 and the Catawba River bridge after they say a person...
Person rescued from Catawba River after jumping from I-77 bridge
Chester County teens die, airlifted with severe injuries after being ejected from car.
Girl killed after teen students ejected from car that flipped and crashed into fence, tree in Chester Co.
Louis Meadows
Man charged with assault, kidnapping in domestic attack on woman in east Charlotte
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
22-year-old killed in crash in Gastonia

Latest News

Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south...
Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte
‘Trying to inspire’: Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues hands out goods to those in need
‘Trying to inspire’: Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues hands out goods to those in need
John Pierre Jandrew, of Mount Pleasant, is the suspect, according to deputies.
Rowan Sheriff looking for “armed and dangerous” suspect in shooting incident
A massive fire destroyed most of a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina,...
Employee missing after massive 5-alarm fire destroys Rocky Mount QVC distribution center