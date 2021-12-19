‘Happy birthday’: Family celebrates Charlotte child’s 4th birthday months after deadly drive-by shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A child in northwest Charlotte should be celebrating his birthday.

Asiah Figueroa would have turned four years old on Saturday.

Asiah was killed during a drive-by shooting while he was sleeping at his home in September on Richard Rozzelle Drive. His 4-year-old sister was also shot, but has recovered.

Police said about 150 rounds were fired into the home.

He was remembered Saturday at Northlake Memorial Gardens.

Family members brought orange balloons and sang “Happy birthday.”

Three men have been charged in connection to his murder.

According to the CMPD, information also indicated the shootings had some relation to students at Hopewell High School. Detectives said they also believed there was a student from North Mecklenburg High School and Chambers High School.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.