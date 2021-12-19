Chilly start to the week, with more rain chances for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ll need a jacket for the week ahead, and your rain gear may be needed for Tuesday. Milder temperatures return for Christmas Weekend.

Cold mornings and cool afternoons through Friday.

Rain, mainly along and southeast of I-85 on Tuesday.

60s return for Christmas Weekend.

Tonight will feature clearing skies and freezing cold temperatures, with overnight low temperatures around 30 degrees for the piedmont, and 20s in the mountains.

Monday will be noticeably cooler, with high temperatures around 50 degrees. Monday will start off mostly sunny, with clouds increasing by late in the day.

Temperature Trend (WBTV)

Monday night will be mostly cloudy and cold, with overnight low temperatures hovering in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Grab your umbrella before you head outside on Tuesday, with rain showers developing, especially along and southeast of the I-85 corridor. High temperatures look to mainly be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures look to stay in the 50s for Thursday and Christmas Eve Friday, with milder temperatures likely for Christmas weekend. Skies are expected to stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy Thursday through Christmas weekend.

Christmas Day Saturday and Sunday is expected to be in the mid to upper 60s.

