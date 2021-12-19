NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

ABC, ESPN, Disney stations are now back on this streaming service. Here’s what happened

YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach...
YouTube TV lost access to all Disney-owned channels Saturday. The companies are hoping to reach a resolution. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(Reed Saxon | AP)
By Devna Bose
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (THE CHARLOTTE OBSERVER) - That didn’t take long. Less than two days after YouTubeTV viewers suddenly lost all Disney-owned channels in a contract dispute, the channels are back.

“We’re happy to announce that we’ve reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX, and Disney recordings that were previously in your Library,” YouTubeTV announced via Twitter on Sunday. “Your local ABC station will also be turning on throughout the day.”

Starting Friday at 11:59 p.m., YouTubeTV removed the channels after the companies failed to reach an agreement, and said that its monthly price would drop by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99, while the channels remained off the platform.

Now that the channels are back, the service’s price has been reverted to $64.99, but impacted subscribers will receive a one-time, $15 discount.

“For active members who have not yet received that $15 discount on their monthly bill, you will automatically receive this one - time credit on your next bill with no action needed,” YouTube TV told customers in an email Sunday afternoon.

“We apologize for the disruption and appreciate your patience as we continued to negotiate on your behalf,” the company stated. “We also appreciate Disney’s partnership and willingness to work towards an agreement.”

But the deal did not happen fast enough for some college sports fans, who would have missed a whole slate of games played on Saturday. The FX Network and National Geographic Channel also had been yanked from the streaming service because of the dispute.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Charlotte Observer All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed by officers after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south...
Man killed by officer after holding teen at knifepoint, stabbing her multiple times in south Charlotte
Police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the street.
Man shot outside near popular Charlotte restaurant
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney watches warmups before an NFL preseason football...
Rock Hill native Jadeveon Clowney gives large donation to Rock Hill Schools to provide gift cards for students
John Pierre Jandrew, of Mount Pleasant, is the suspect, according to deputies.
Rowan Sheriff looking for “armed and dangerous” suspect in shooting incident
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
22-year-old killed in crash in Gastonia

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is tackled by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker...
Bills end 2-game skid with win over spiraling Panthers
I-85 in the Kannapolis area reopened after being closed early on Sunday morning.
One killed in suspected wrong way crash on I-85 near Kannapolis
To determine the top public schools, Niche took into account factors like state test scores,...
Several Cabarrus County schools make top 20 list for Charlotte area
Lowe's announced that it will donate $1 million to support immediate relief and recovery...
North Carolina volunteers and companies helping in aftermath of tornadoes