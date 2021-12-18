NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tennessee confirms 5th death from tornado-spurring storms

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have confirmed that a fifth person in the state has died from storms that spurred devastating tornadoes across the region last weekend.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the additional death occurred in Lake County, where two other storm deaths also occurred.

The agency says the remaining fatalities were in Obion and Shelby counties. At least 92 people have been confirmed dead across multiple states after more than 40 tornadoes pummeled a wide area on Dec. 10.

Officials say 77 of those people died in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney watches warmups before an NFL preseason football...
Rock Hill native Jadeveon Clowney gives large donation to Rock Hill Schools to provide gift cards for students
Chester County teens die, airlifted with severe injuries after being ejected from car.
Girl killed after teen students ejected from car that flipped and crashed into fence, tree in Chester Co.
Authorities were in the area of I-77 and the Catawba River bridge after they say a person...
Person rescued from Catawba River after jumping from I-77 bridge
Louis Meadows
Man charged with assault, kidnapping in domestic attack on woman in east Charlotte
Tony Timothy Martin
Man accused of stealing patrol car, ramming into another deputy’s car in Alexander County

Latest News

Experts warn of massive Covid-19 spread if mitigation efforts, like masking and vaccination,...
Hits ‘keep coming’: Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
FILE - U.S. Ambassador to Japan nominee Rahm Emanuel speaks during a hearing to examine his...
Senate confirms big slate of Biden ambassadors to end 2021
Have you tried Christmas Tree Dip?
Have you tried Christmas Tree Dip? Watch Leigh, Caroline and Lileana make it!