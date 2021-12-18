Scattered rain lingers into early Sunday with cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers, as well as patchy fog and drizzle, will linger overnight into early Sunday with cool temperatures during the day Sunday.

This is what we are tracking this week:

Scattered rain, drizzle, and patchy fog linger into Sunday morning.

50s return for Sunday, with 40s in the mountains.

50s Monday through Christmas Eve Friday; 60s for Christmas Day.

Jason Myers Saturday forecast (WBTV)

Scattered rain showers, as well as patchy fog and drizzle will continue overnight as a cold front moves into the Carolinas.

Overnight low temperatures will cool to around 60 degrees for Charlotte with upper 30s in the mountains.

We will wake up to scattered rain showers early Sunday, with rain moving out from west to east through the day, along with cooling temperatures.

Temperatures will start off around 60 degrees Sunday morning with temperatures cooling through the afternoon into the lower 50s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and freezing cold, with overnight low temperatures around 30 degrees for the Piedmont, and 20s in the mountains.

Cooler temperatures will be felt for early next week with high temperatures in the 50s for the Piedmont and 40s in the mountains.

A few spotty rain showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday as a coastal low-pressure system may develop off the Carolina coast.

Temperatures look to stay in the 50s for Thursday and Christmas Eve Friday with milder temperatures likely for Christmas weekend.

Skies are expected to stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy Thursday through Christmas weekend. Christmas Day Saturday is expected to be in the mid-60s with lower 60s for Sunday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe if you have to travel out in the rain this weekend.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.