No Christmas-like weather just yet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today won’t feel anything like Christmas. Highs will be close to 70. There’s a First Alert for showers off and on at times.

High around 70

Showers today into Sunday morning

Temps fall on Sunday

We are in a warm and soupy air mass today.

Foggy, foggy morning! Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10am. pic.twitter.com/5M9ZuaPXiP — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) December 18, 2021

Not only will highs be in the low 70s, but it will feel humid out there. Showers are also a pretty good bet. They won’t be around all the time but off and on showers could stand in the way of some outdoor plans. Tonight will still be warm as lows only fall to around 60. Showers continue to be a possibility into the morning on Sunday.

After we have a mild start to Sunday, a cold front will move through and clear out the rain as it causes our temperatures to fall. We will be in the low 50s by the afternoon. It will be breezy at times, too.

Monday and Tuesday will be the coolest days of the week. Highs will be in the low 50s. A low-pressure system looks to remain mainly south and east of us for now. If it starts to trend a little closer, we will have a better chance for midweek rain. Right now, there’s a pretty low chance and that is the farther south you go.

7 day rain chances (First Alert Weather)

Temperatures climb as we get closer to Christmas. We will be in the mid to upper 50s by the second half of the week. Some models are indicating we could be in the low 60s for Christmas Day.

We should stay dry, though. That’s good news for travel plans.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.