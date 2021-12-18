NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

No Christmas-like weather just yet

First Alert Weather: Not only will highs be in the low 70s, but it will feel humid out there
By Leigh Brock
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today won’t feel anything like Christmas. Highs will be close to 70. There’s a First Alert for showers off and on at times.

  • High around 70
  • Showers today into Sunday morning
  • Temps fall on Sunday

We are in a warm and soupy air mass today.

Not only will highs be in the low 70s, but it will feel humid out there. Showers are also a pretty good bet. They won’t be around all the time but off and on showers could stand in the way of some outdoor plans. Tonight will still be warm as lows only fall to around 60. Showers continue to be a possibility into the morning on Sunday.

After we have a mild start to Sunday, a cold front will move through and clear out the rain as it causes our temperatures to fall. We will be in the low 50s by the afternoon. It will be breezy at times, too.

Monday and Tuesday will be the coolest days of the week. Highs will be in the low 50s. A low-pressure system looks to remain mainly south and east of us for now. If it starts to trend a little closer, we will have a better chance for midweek rain. Right now, there’s a pretty low chance and that is the farther south you go.

7 day rain chances
7 day rain chances(First Alert Weather)

Temperatures climb as we get closer to Christmas. We will be in the mid to upper 50s by the second half of the week. Some models are indicating we could be in the low 60s for Christmas Day.

We should stay dry, though. That’s good news for travel plans.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chester County teens die, airlifted with severe injuries after being ejected from car.
Girl killed after teen students ejected from car that flipped and crashed into fence, tree in Chester Co.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney watches warmups before an NFL preseason football...
Rock Hill native Jadeveon Clowney gives large donation to Rock Hill Schools to provide gift cards for students
Authorities were in the area of I-77 and the Catawba River bridge after they say a person...
Person rescued from Catawba River after jumping from I-77 bridge
Louis Meadows
Man charged with assault, kidnapping in domestic attack on woman in east Charlotte
fish arcade
Police: 5 attempt armed robbery at fish arcade in Salisbury, which was shot at hours later

Latest News

First Alert Weather: No Christmas-like weather just yet
First Alert Weather: No Christmas-like weather just yet
Rain showers will develop Saturday into early Sunday, so have your rain gear before you head...
First Alert: You’ll need an umbrella at times this weekend
First Alert Weather: You’ll need an umbrella at times this weekend
First Alert Weather: You’ll need an umbrella at times this weekend
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: How to donate to relief efforts for tornado victims