MollysKids: Peyton Wyatt has no cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “OMG! OMG! YESTERDAY WE GOT A FINAL PET SCAN AFTER 12-MONTHS OF CHEMO AND IT WAS COMPLETELY CLEAR! OMG! NO MORE CANCER FOR MY GIRL!”

That’s the email today from Gretchen Wyatt, a single mom in Lake Wylie whose teenager daughter, Peyton Wyatt, was diagnosed with Stage 4-B Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a year ago.

She was given weeks to live. And yet here she is a year later - alive, happy, gorgeous, and cancer-free. Her smile is contagious.

The Good, the Bad, and the Always Real.

Sometimes “the Good” is just plain exceptional.

#MollysKids

PS: This is the 16-year-old who was helped by consignment boutique J.T. Posh, after its owner read about her on #MollysKids.

