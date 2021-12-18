NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: You’ll need an umbrella at times this weekend

Rain showers will develop Saturday into early Sunday, so have your rain gear before you head out the door.
By Jason Myers
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered rain showers will develop for Saturday and Sunday, so have your rain gear before you head out the door. Saturday will be a mild and breezy day, with cooler temperatures returning Sunday into next week.

  • First Alert for scattered rain late Saturday into early Sunday.
  • Around 70° for Saturday, and 60° for Sunday.
  • 50s return for next week, leading up to Christmas.

Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures develop tonight, yet we should stay dry overall. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the 50s around Charlotte, and upper 40s for the mountains.

We have issued a First Alert for late Saturday into early Sunday to highlight scattered rain showers, yet it will not be a washout. Rain will be off and on through the day Saturday into early Sunday, so have your rain gear before you head out the door, yet I would not cancel outdoor activities. Saturday afternoon will stay warm and breezy, with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Scattered rain showers will continue into Saturday night as a cold front moves into the Carolinas. Overnight low temperatures will cool to around 60 degrees for Charlotte, with 30s in the mountains. The highest elevations of the mountains could even see a little changeover from rain to light snow as the system departs.

We will wake up to scattered rain showers early Sunday, with rain moving out from west to east through the day, along with cooling temperatures. Temperatures may start off around 60 degrees Sunday morning, with temperatures cooling through the afternoon into the 50s.

Cooler temperatures will be felt for early next week, with high temperatures in the 50s for the piedmont, and 40s in the mountains.  A few spotty rain showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday. There is still uncertainty with rain chances, yet some weather data hints at a coastal low pressure system near the Carolinas for midweek next week; how that system develops will dictate rain chances into midweek next week.

Temperatures look to stay in the 50s leading up to Christmas Eve, with milder temperatures possible by Christmas Day. Weather data is hinting at a few rain showers around Christmas weekend, which is something we will be keeping a close watch on.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have your rain gear this weekend.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

