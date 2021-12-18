Charlotte charter school moves to remote learning after possible exposure to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A charter school in Charlotte moved to remote learning Friday after possible exposure to COVID-19.

The executive director of Corvian Community School says the elementary school experienced a spike in students needing to quarantine due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

Officials said they felt it be wise to move to remote learning for Friday and make it a half day in order to minimize exposure at school.

The school’s winter break is scheduled to start after school on Friday.

Officials did not provide any other details further than this.

