West Charlotte H.S. students protest, express concerns about recent violence, guns in schools

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Students are taking a stand against recent violence and guns being brought into schools across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.

Students organized a peaceful protest Friday morning at West Charlotte High School.

They are using their voices, asking for change and raising awareness of violence in schools.

Multiple students told WBTV Education Reporter Courtney Cole they had a chance to share their concerns and suggestions with school board members and Superintendent Earnest Winston.

The protest took place inside West Charlotte High School. It started around 7:30 a.m. and ended around 9 a.m.

“We are just glad to have our voices heard,” said one West Charlotte student said.

Last Monday, police said a shot was fired at West Charlotte High School while two students were fighting over a bookbag. The shooting happened on the property but not in the school, but it forced students to revert to remote learning the next day.

“What happened today is not a reflection of the hard work that takes place on West Charlotte’s campus,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said. on Monday. “Today’s incident is yet another example of issues that originate in our community that make their way onto our school campuses.”

There have been at least 23 guns found at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools during this school year.

A senior at West Charlotte High School told WBTV that constant fights and lockdowns are disrupting her education.

“It’s making it hard for us to focus on what we’re really going to school for,” student Jahzara Horton said. “We’re sitting here worrying about what’s gonna happen or who did this.”

West Charlotte sophomore Malachi Thompson, a member of the Student Government Association, said he spoke at Tuesday’s board of education meeting expressing his and other students’ concerns and offered suggestions to the Board.

“I’m usually not scared of stuff, but it shook me to the point where I had to go to speak out,” Thompson said. “That’s why I had to go to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education Meeting, so I could actually use my voice for the bettering of our schools. Greatness comes out of West Charlotte, it’s not only violence at West Charlotte.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

