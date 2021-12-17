NC DHHS Flu
'We needed to help': Women across the country come together to bring awareness after domestic attack in Charlotte

The brutal attack and kidnapping of a woman in east Charlotte has not only impacted people locally but across the country as well
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -The brutal attack and kidnapping of a woman in east Charlotte has not only impacted people locally but across the country as well.

“When I saw it, I just knew she was in extreme danger and I was terrified and heartbroken and terrified for her,” said advocate Natalie Miller.

Miller is located in Ohio.

Whitney Sich, founder of True Crime Sisters and Voice for the Voiceless, is in Florida.

Caitlin Coyle is located in Indiana.

CONTEXT: Man charged with assault, kidnapping in domestic attack on woman in east Charlotte

They are just some of the women part of True Crime Sisters, all who say watching the brutal attack moved them to help.

“She was courageous to ask for help, so we needed to help her if we could,” said Sich.

They pride themselves on being a voice for the voiceless across the United States.

When they saw the brutal attack, they created a Facebook group for their thousands of followers to get the word out.

“What part of this case made it, ‘we have to do something?’” WBTV asked.

“For me, it was the been there, done that situation. I saw it and had to immediately get the word out there,” Coyle responded.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

It’s a scary experience, Coyle says, she knows first-hand.

“My heart just dropped because I had been in that previous domestic violence situation, so I knew how hard she was fighting to get out,” Coyle said.

“My mom was murdered by her husband when he got word she was leaving. I know it’s extremely dangerous when they’re trying to leave. I’m just thankful they found her,” Miller added.

Their advice is to have someone you can trust and make a plan.

“The most important thing is to have a safe person you can trust that will not give your location away. Then you want to gather all of your important documents like birth certificates, social security cards...for you and your children, whoever is leaving,” Coyle said. “I call it a ‘butt out’ bag, like a change of clothes, all that stuff, stashed away so it can’t be hidden and when you get the opportunity to leave, you leave. When they’re gone, you go.”

The message they also repeated: remember you matter.

“You matter and there are a lot of people who care and can help you...strangers even,” added Sich.

The suspect, in this case, Louis Meadows, was charged with kidnapping and assault on a female.

CMPD says the victim is at a safe location.

If you need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline number at 1-800-799-SAFE.

