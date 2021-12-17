NC DHHS Flu
Warm temperatures into Saturday, yet a First Alert for scattered rain

Tonight will not be as cold, yet you will still need a jacket, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the upper 40s to lower 50s, under mostly cloudy skies.
By Jason Myers
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -High temperatures will be around 70 degrees for Friday and Saturday, with a cold front bringing scattered rain, mainly for late Saturday into Saturday night. Cooler temperatures return early next week.

  • Mostly cloudy and mild for Friday, with lower 70s.
  • First Alert for scattered rain late Saturday into Saturday night.
  • Cooler temperatures Sunday into early next week.

Warm afternoon temperatures develop again for Friday, with highs in the lower 70s around Charlotte and the piedmont, with lower 60s in the mountains. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a few sprinkles possible.

Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures develop for Friday night, yet we should stay dry overall. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the upper 50s around Charlotte, and upper 40s for the mountains.

We have issued a First Alert for late Saturday into Saturday night to highlight scattered rain showers, yet it will not be a washout. Some folks may stay mostly dry, while others may pick up a good soaking rain; so have your rain gear before you head out the door, yet I would not cancel outdoor activities. Saturday afternoon will stay warm, with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Scattered rain showers will continue into Saturday night as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. Overnight low temperatures will cool to around 50 degrees for Charlotte, with 30s in the mountains. The highest elevations of the mountains could even see a little changeover from rain to light snow as the system departs.

Sunday will stay partly to mostly cloudy, with high temperatures ranging from around 60 degrees for Charlotte, to around 40 degrees for the mountains. A few spotty morning rain showers are possible, yet dry by the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures will be felt for early next week, with high temperatures in the 50s for the piedmont, and 40s in the mountains.  A few spotty rain showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday. There is still uncertainty with rain chances, yet some weather data hints at a coastal low pressure system near the Carolinas for midweek next week; how that system develops will dictate rain chances into midweek next week.

Temperatures look to stay in the 50s leading up to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Weather data is hinting at unsettled weather possible around Christmas Day, which is something we will be keeping a close watch on.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

