CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Record-challenging high temperatures in 70s are forecast today!

The record high temperature in Charlotte stands at 73°, set in 1956 and that reading will be seriously challenged, despite an abundance of cloud cover.

The rain chance will be low today, but it will be damp and unseasonably humid, hardly Christmas-time weather!

Here’s what we are tracking today:

Record-challenging temperatures today

First Alert: Tracking Saturday’s rain

Cooler readings next week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

On warm record watch today! (WBTV)

Clouds will hold tough tonight and there may be a few fog patches and spotty mist and drizzle again overnight.

Evening temperatures in the 60s will only fall back to the upper 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very warm again with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°.

There could be a stray shower at any point in the day, but the best chance for more-widespread showers – and even a few thunderstorms – appears to come during the afternoon and evening hours as a frontal system heads our way.

A First Alert has been issued for Saturday, as outdoor plans, especially later in the day, could be impacted.

Behind Saturday night’s front, cooler upper 50s are forecast for Sunday as sunshine gradually returns after morning clouds and leftover showers pull out.

Dry weather is forecast for Monday with chilly afternoon readings only near 50°.

Long-range models suggest a little bit of rain may return Tuesday into early Wednesday as a small storm system drifts by just to our south. We’ll likely hold in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before milder air returns as we move closer to Christmas.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.