NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

On warm record watch today!

The record high temperature in Charlotte stands at 73°, set in 1956
By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Record-challenging high temperatures in 70s are forecast today! 

The record high temperature in Charlotte stands at 73°, set in 1956 and that reading will be seriously challenged, despite an abundance of cloud cover. 

The rain chance will be low today, but it will be damp and unseasonably humid, hardly Christmas-time weather!

Here’s what we are tracking today:

  • Record-challenging temperatures today
  • First Alert: Tracking Saturday’s rain
  • Cooler readings next week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

On warm record watch today!
On warm record watch today!(WBTV)

Clouds will hold tough tonight and there may be a few fog patches and spotty mist and drizzle again overnight. 

Evening temperatures in the 60s will only fall back to the upper 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and very warm again with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. 

There could be a stray shower at any point in the day, but the best chance for more-widespread showers – and even a few thunderstorms – appears to come during the afternoon and evening hours as a frontal system heads our way. 

A First Alert has been issued for Saturday, as outdoor plans, especially later in the day, could be impacted. 

Behind Saturday night’s front, cooler upper 50s are forecast for Sunday as sunshine gradually returns after morning clouds and leftover showers pull out.

Dry weather is forecast for Monday with chilly afternoon readings only near 50°. 

Long-range models suggest a little bit of rain may return Tuesday into early Wednesday as a small storm system drifts by just to our south.  We’ll likely hold in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday before milder air returns as we move closer to Christmas.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas waitress said she was fired after being told she would have to share a large tip...
This waitress was given a $2,200 tip. She was told she had to share it with other staff – then was fired.
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Louis Meadows
Man charged with assault, kidnapping in domestic attack on woman in east Charlotte
Chester County teens die, airlifted with severe injuries after being ejected from car.
Girl killed after teen students ejected from car that flipped and crashed into fence, tree in Chester Co.
Kyla Clayton
Authorities: Reckless driver fires shots at resident, leads high-speed multi-county chase in S.C.

Latest News

WBTV's Al Conklin's Friday morning forecast
WBTV's Al Conklin's Friday morning forecast
Eric Thomas and Al Conklin with Molly Grantham
‘Just no other choice.’ WBTV Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas passes the torch to Al Conklin
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas passes the torch to Al Conklin
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas passes the torch to Al Conklin
First Alert Saturday
Warm temperatures into Saturday, yet a First Alert for scattered rain