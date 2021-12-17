NC DHHS Flu
U.S. Marshals Office offering $5,000 reward for information in death of Shelby teen

Skyteria Poston was killed Nov. 9
By Brandy Beard
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Skyteria Poston was just 16 years old when she was killed in a drive-by shooting last month. Now, the U.S. Marshals Office is stepping in to offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police say the shooting happened the afternoon of Nov. 9. They received a call around 4 p.m. about gunfire in the area of Roberts and Martin streets. Poston was found in the yard of a home on Roberts Street.

“I miss my baby. This was my second child that I had to bury for the same thing,” Poston’s mother, Mona Chatman, told WBTV Reporter Courtney Cole the next day.

[‘They took the heart out of my chest’: Family, friends mourning life of 16-year-old Shelby teen killed in a drive-by shooting]

Chatman’s son was also killed in a shooting, this happening in 2012.

First-murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property warrants were taken out for Santana Almont Eaves Jr., also of Shelby.

[20-year-old sought after teen girl killed in drive-by shooting in Shelby]

Anyone with information on Eaves’ location should call the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845 or Crimestoppers at 704-481-TIPS.

