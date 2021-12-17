Son charged after father stabbed, standoff ensued in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department charged Carrington Edward Byrd, age 19, of Gastonia, with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill after Byrd stabbed his 66-year-old father yesterday inside their Gastonia home yesterday.

At approximately 9:09 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, GPD officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of N. York St. for the report of a possible stabbing that just occurred.

Officers found Byrd’s father outside his home with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Officers at the scene were told Byrd was still inside the home where the stabbing occurred. They tried to contact him inside the home in an effort to negotiate for his peaceful surrender. He did not respond.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., GPD SWAT officers forced their way into the home and found Byrd hiding inside the home. He was arrested and later transported to the Gaston County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Detectives continue to work to determine a motive for the stabbing. Investigators are asking anyone who may be familiar with Byrd to contact them at 704-866-6885.

