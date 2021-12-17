NC DHHS Flu
Sexual assault investigation underway at Butler High School

This is an active investigation.
Matthews Police Department is investigating a sexual assault at Butler High School.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthews Police Department is investigating a sexual assault at Butler High School.

The department confirmed the investigation to WBTV on Friday.

There is no word yet whether or not the sexual assault led to any arrests, the date of the incident, or how many students were affected.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

