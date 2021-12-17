NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rod Stewart, son resolve Florida hotel assault case

FILE - Rod Stewart performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2018.
FILE - Rod Stewart performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 28, 2018.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Rock icon Rod Stewart and his son have pleaded guilty to battery in an assault case stemming from a New Year’s Eve 2019 altercation with a security guard at an exclusive Florida hotel.

Court records released Friday show that the singer and his son Sean Stewart entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor charges of simple battery.

“No one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation,” his attorney Guy Fronstin said in a statement. “Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high profile proceeding would cause.”

The raspy-voiced Stewart, 76, is a British member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2016. His hits include “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “You’re In My Heart,” “Hot Legs” and, probably his best-known song, “Maggie May.”

The plea agreement, dated and signed Monday, means that Stewart and his son, 41, won’t have to appear in court and formal adjudication of the charge was withheld. There will be no trial.

Neither will do any jail time or be required to pay fines and won’t be placed on probation, Fronstin said.

The Stewarts were accused of a physical altercation with security guard Jessie Dixon at the luxury Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach on Dec. 31, 2019. The dispute involved Dixon’s refusal to allow them into a private New Year’s Eve party at the hotel.

Dixon said in court papers that Rod Stewart punched him in the rib cage with a closed fist and that Sean Stewart shoved him.

A spokesperson for Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, whose office prosecuted the case, said in an email that Dixon agreed with the outcome of the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas waitress said she was fired after being told she would have to share a large tip...
This waitress was given a $2,200 tip. She was told she had to share it with other staff – then was fired.
Family members are remembering the two cousins killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Prosecutor: Blood alcohol level ‘highest seen in years’ in Lancaster crash that killed two cousins
Louis Meadows
Man charged with assault, kidnapping in domestic attack on woman in east Charlotte
Chester County teens die, airlifted with severe injuries after being ejected from car.
Girl killed after teen students ejected from car that flipped and crashed into fence, tree in Chester Co.
Kyla Clayton
Authorities: Reckless driver fires shots at resident, leads high-speed multi-county chase in S.C.

Latest News

Carrington Byrd
Son charged after father stabbed, standoff ensued in Gastonia
President Joe Biden addresses graduates at SC State University on Dec. 17, 2021.
President Biden delivers commencement speech at SC State University
The crowd listens to the music of Dj rayon at Saturday night’s Charlotte New Year’s Eve...
Charlotte’s New Year’s Eve celebration returns to uptown after gathering postponed last year
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
College student sentenced to 1 month for Capitol riot role